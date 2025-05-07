Muscat: Oman Air has announced a significant increase in capacity for the upcoming Khareef Dhofar. Starting 1 July 2025, the airline will offer up to 12 flights per day between Muscat and Salalah, providing guests with greater flexibility and convenience to experience the unique natural beauty of Southern Oman during this special time of year.

To meet growing demand, Oman Air has also added 70,000 additional seats on the Muscat-Salalah route through to the end of the year – an increase of 16% compared to the same period in 2024.

As part of its commitment to accessible and affordable domestic travel, Oman Air’s fixed national fare will continue to be available across the expanded schedule, with Omani citizens offered return fares at a flat OMR 54 between 1st July and 5th September. There is no limit to the number of national fares allocated, however guests are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred travel dates.

Bookings can be made via www.omanair.com.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

