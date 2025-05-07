MUSCAT: Well-known Omani design and architectural consultancy firm Hoehler + alSalmy (H+S) has announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for advisory services linked to the development of Bandar Al-Khairan, a pristine coastal haven of Muscat Governorate, into an eco-tourism area.

Located off the blacktop to Yiti, a major destination for real estate, tourism and hospitality investment, Bandar Al Khairan has already been designated a general ecotourism area vide Royal Decree 45/2007, conferring upon this natural sanctuary a high degree of environmental protection.

Given its proximity to the capital city, Bandar Al Khairan attracts tourists, picnickers and weekenders eager for a day out amid its tranquil settings with its distinctive mangrove forests, limestone cliffs, secluded covers and serene waters. From the ecological standpoint, Bandar Al Khairan is also known for its rich biodiversity, reflected in its extensive coral reefs and marine habitats. Furthermore, as a carbon sink in its own right, conserving this sanctuary is also imperative to Oman’s climate mitigation objectives.

Of late, however, with major upscale resort and hospitality developments coming up in the vicinity of this sanctuary, Hoehler + alSalmy has been tapped by Oman’s authorities to ensure Bandar Al Khairan’s development is in accordance with sustainable guidelines and regulations.

“As part of this project, we will be leading the planning, research, and analysis to ensure the best possible outcome — designing a sustainable framework that enhances and protects the unique environment of Bandar Al-Khairan, a designated protected area,” the sustainability-focused architectural firm noted in a post.

“This project is a major step toward enhancing sustainable tourism in one of Oman's most beautiful natural environments. We are truly honoured to play a role in shaping a destination that reflects Oman's ecological and cultural richness,” the company further added.

Already, parts of Bandar Al Khairan ocean-facing waterfront are being transformed into high-end resort developments designed and built based on sustainable standards. Notable is Bandar Al Khairan Resort & Spa, a lavish development promoted by Musstir, the hospitality arm of MB Group, with an investment of RO 36 million. According to Bangkok-based boutique hotel chain Minor Hotels, the property will be operated by Anantara and feature 51 guest rooms, 46 chalets and 24 villas. The property is due to launch in 2026.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

