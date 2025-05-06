RIYADH — Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, announced that Riyadh Season has signed a partnership with YouTube superstar MrBeast to produce exclusive content and launch global-scale experiences for the upcoming season.

In a post on X, Alalshikh confirmed that MrBeast — the most-subscribed content creator on YouTube — will introduce global attractions such as MrBeast Park and one-of-a-kind challenges debuting for the first time in Saudi Arabia. The partnership also includes MrBeast’s participation in the Season’s opening ceremony.

“MrBeast has signed with Riyadh Season to produce exclusive content and present global experiences like MrBeast Park and major challenges launching for the first time in the Kingdom. He will also take part in the next Season’s opening ceremony. Riyadh Season is going to be different,” Alalshikh wrote.

MrBeast previously visited Riyadh, where he filmed a football challenge with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Awwal Park.

Donaldson, known for his high-production challenge videos and philanthropic stunts, launched his career in 2012 and has since gained over 346 million YouTube subscribers. He also has more than 110 million followers on TikTok and 65 million on Instagram.

He has won several awards, including the Streamy Award for Creator of the Year, and was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people. His estimated net worth is around $500 million.

