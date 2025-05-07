RIYADH — The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, has invited citizens to register for the first national initiative titled "One Million Saudis in AI – SAMAI."

SDAIA and the two ministries urged citizens of all ages and professional backgrounds to register for the initiative via the following link: https://samai.futurex.sa/.

The SAMAI initiative aims to train one million Saudi men and women in artificial intelligence (AI) as part of efforts to develop national capabilities in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It will provide trainees with skills and knowledge in data and AI technologies, their applications and ethics, and practical training on tools needed to integrate AI into business and daily life. The initiative also aims to fulfill the leadership’s vision of positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in technology and innovation, while empowering Saudi citizens in advanced technological fields.

The SAMAI initiative was launched during the third Global AI Summit held in Riyadh in September 2023. The national initiative, the largest of its kind in the Kingdom, aims to empower a million Saudis to interact with a world led by AI, ensuring the building of a better future that enhances human capabilities.

The initiative constitutes a significant strategic step towards developing human capital in Saudi Arabia, achieving the aspirations of the leadership for the Kingdom to become a global leader in technology and innovation.

