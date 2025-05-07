RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s trade balance recorded a surplus of SR 30.6 billion during February 2025, achieving a monthly growth of 44.6% with an increase of more than SR9 billion, compared to January, when the trade surplus amounted to SR21.1 billion.

This was the highest in nine months, specifically since May 2024, in which a surplus of SR30.1 billion was recorded.

According to preliminary data issued in Saudi Arabia’s International Trade Bulletin, the total volume of international trade in February 2025 amounted to approximately SR156.9 billion, achieving an annual growth of 4% compared to an increase of more than SR1 billion, compared to February 2024, when it amounted to SR29.4 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s commodity exports amounted to about SR 93.7 billion, compared to SR63.2 billion, the value of commodity imports.

Non-oil national exports amounted to about SR16.1 billion, representing 17.1% of the total exports, while oil exports recorded about SR67.6 billion, representing 72.1% of the total, while the value of re-exports amounted to about SR10 billion, representing 10.7% of the total exports.

Asian countries group topped the list of importing groups for Saudi Arabia’s exports, accounting for 73.7% of the total commodity exports, with a value exceeding SR69 billion, followed by the European countries group with a percentage of 12.5% and a value exceeding SR11 billion, then the African countries group with a percentage of 8.4% and a value exceeding SR7 billion.

China ranked first among the countries importing Saudi Arabia’s exports, with a percentage of 16.2% and a value of SR15.2 billion, followed by South Korea with a 10.1% and a value of SR9.5 billion, then the United Arab Emirates with a percentage of 9.8% and a value of SR9.2 billion.

As for non-oil exports (including re-exports), they passed through (31) land, sea and air customs ports, and their initial value amounted to SR26.1billion, as King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh topped the customs ports with a value of SR3.2 billion, representing (12.4%) of the total, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port with a value of SR3.1 billion, representing 12% of the total.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).