Dubai-based Almal Real Estate Development has announced the appointment of the Design & Architecture Bureau (DAR) as the lead design consultant for its flagship development on Al Marjan Island, consisting on two properties: The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Residences.

This key project marks a significant milestone in the development of Al Marjan Island, one of the region’s premier tourism and investment destinations, said a statement from the developer.

It boasts more than 422 hotel rooms and fully managed residential units that open out to uninterrupted views of the picturesque Arabian Gulf.

The Al Marjan Island project, which will take the form of a fully managed hotel and residential units, aims to diversify the hospitality offerings on Al Marjan Island, catering to the discerning needs of travellers seeking a vibrant and dynamic experience.

Situated a one-hour drive from Dubai, the project strategically capitalises on the island's prime location, offering unparalleled views of the sea and the community of Al Marjan Island.

A key player in the region, DAR has been a cornerstone of the architectural landscape in the UAE since its establishment in 1985, later re-structured in 1996 by Engineer Hussain Lootah and Architect Ibrahim Salem.

Today, DAR with nearly 800 successfully completed projects to its name, has cemented its reputation as a leading practice in the UAE, Gulf, and Middle East regions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with DAR on our upcoming Al Marjan Island projects," said Mohammad Khader, Head of Project Development, Almal Real Estate Development.

"Their expertise and innovative approach to design align perfectly with our vision for creating a landmark destination that redefines luxury hospitality in Ras Al Khaimah," he noted.

As per the deal, DAR will be responsible for comprehensive design and engineering consultancy services throughout all stages of the project lifecycle, ensuring the realisation of Almal’s vision for the development.

With a focus on conceptualisation, planning, design development, procurement, project and construction management, quality assurance, and project closeout, DAR will be delivering a contemporary and visually stunning building that sets new standards for luxury hospitality in the region.

On the contract win, Mahdi Abu Aisheh, the Director of Development & Projects for DAR, said: "Being entrusted as the lead design consultant for the Al Marjan Island project is a tremendous honour for DAR. We are excited to embark on this journey with Almal Real Estate Development, and our team is committed to delivering a design that not only captures the essence of luxury and vibrancy but also sets a new benchmark for hospitality excellence in Ras Al Khaimah."

"This project offers an exciting new opportunity to showcase our expertise and innovation in crafting a truly distinctive and timeless masterpiece," he added.

