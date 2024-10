Pakistan's state-owned airline PIA has received a 10 billion rupee ($35.99 million) bid from real-estate development company Blue World City, the Privatisation Ministry said on Thursday without disclosing the size of the stake.

($1 = 277.8500 Pakistani rupees)

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad & Ariba Shahid in Karachi Editing by David Goodman)