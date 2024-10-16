UAE - Sunset Hotels & Resorts, a division of Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), is advancing its global expansion strategy by adding Singapore’s iconic Hotel Fort Canning to its hotel portfolio.

The historic landmark, renowned for its rich heritage, will be managed and operated by the Dubai-born hospitality company and transformed into METT Singapore by Q3 2025.

This development signifies a key milestone in the brand's strategic push into South Asia, strengthening SHG’s growing presence in the region following the opening of Sushisamba Singapore in Capital Tower.

Hotel Fort Canning, an iconic property celebrated for its legacy, is set to undergo a full transformation under the METT Hotels & Resorts umbrella, while preserving its timeless charm and history.

As one of Singapore's most distinguished heritage hotels, its evolution into METT Singapore will introduce a new level of sophistication, offering guests unmatched cultural history and modern relaxed luxury.

SHG's expertise in dining and entertainment will enhance this heritage property into a vibrant lifestyle destination - with a curated selection of SHG venues, including beach clubs, restaurants, and nightlife, METT Singapore will offer guests a fully immersive lifestyle experience.

Sunset Hotels & Resorts’ South Asia expansion builds on SHG's recent achievements in the region, including the acquisition of Maximal Concepts, an award-winning leader in the Asian hospitality market, and the recent opening of Singapore’s first Sushisamba restaurant.

The launch of METT Singapore in 2025 will establish a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region, emphasizing tailored experiences and signature high-end service.

On the strategic expansion, Chairman and Group CEO Antonio Gonzalez said: "The transformation of Hotel Fort Canning into METT Singapore reflects our commitment to expanding in key global markets while staying true to the cultural and historical roots of each location."

"We see immense potential in Singapore and South Asia, and this venture is a testament to our dedication to bringing unique luxury lifestyle experiences to our guests," he stated.

Jaime Buxo Clos, the CEO of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, said: "Hotel Fort Canning is more than just a hotel - it's a cultural icon. By transforming it into METT Singapore, we are creating a property that honors its heritage while infusing it with the modern, lifestyle touch that the METT brand is known for."

"This move is central to our vision of expanding our global presence and delivering high-end lifestyle experiences," he added.

