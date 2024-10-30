UAE telecoms and technology company e&, formerly Etisalat Group, said Q3 net profit attributable to owners slipped slightly to 2.96 billion UAE dirhams ($806 million) versus AED 2.97 billion in the year-ago period.

The effort, however, came above the analysts’ mean estimate of AED 2.7 billion, according to LSEG data.

Revenue came in at AED 14.42 billion versus AED 13.39 billion in the year-ago period.

Operating free cashflow reached AED 4.7 billion, resulting in a margin of 32%.

Aggregate subscriber base reached 177 million, up 6% year-on-year.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

