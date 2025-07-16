Egypt - Tut Group, a leading Egyptian holding company, has officially announced the launch of its operations in the Egyptian market, introducing the first fully integrated ecosystem dedicated to exporting Egyptian products to global markets.

The group adopts a unique model that combines digital commerce, retail, logistics, and investment—positioning the phrase Made in Egypt as a global symbol of quality and creativity.

This model empowers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and local manufacturers to gain real access to international markets—not just through sales, but by establishing a genuine presence for Egyptian products and identity worldwide.

Tut Group is implementing its strategy through four subsidiaries—two currently operational and two under establishment—each playing a complementary role in achieving the Group’s mission of connecting Egyptian products and innovations with international markets. One of these subsidiaries is Trade on Tut, a specialized Egyptian digital platform that enables local products and brands to reach buyers across the Gulf region.

It is the first of its kind in Egypt in this field, showcasing over 3,000 Egyptian products ready for export. The platform aims to support 100,000 Egyptian companies in expanding globally by 2035 and targets sales of EGP 3bn through the platform by 2027. Since its launch, the platform has already attracted over 10,000 customers from various Gulf countries.

Commenting on the group’s official launch, Noura Obeid, CEO of Tut Group, stated,

“Our goal is to build a global presence for Egyptian identity through products that reflect creativity, quality, and innovation. We believe Egyptian products can compete globally when equipped with the right tools and support. This marks a real step toward boosting Egypt’s economy by opening new markets, increasing exports, and empowering local manufacturers and creators.”

Alaa Shalaby, CEO of Trade on Tut, said,

“At Trade on Tut, we help Egyptian manufacturers reach global markets through a reliable, user-friendly digital platform. We ensure suppliers are fully export-ready, offering international buyers transparent pricing with no hidden fees, and end-to-end logistics from factory pickup to door delivery—making export easier and raising the profile of Egyptian products worldwide.”

Tut Group’s model is the first of its kind in the Egyptian market, offering a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap faced by many local companies and manufacturers who lack the tools and expertise to expand beyond the domestic market. Through this integrated approach, the group contributes to job creation, enhances the production capacity of local businesses, boosts exports, and increases foreign currency inflows—delivering direct benefits to the Egyptian economy and strengthening the global position of Egyptian industry.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

