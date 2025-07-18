Arab Finance: The Ministry of Industry and Transport called on all industrial project owners in Egypt to participate through apip.online, the first official Arab platform aimed at achieving industrial integration in various industrial sectors across Arab countries, according to a statement.

The platform is one of the key initiatives of the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining Organization (AIDSMO). It aligns with the state's objectives to deepen Arab economic cooperation and industrial integration in light of the digital transformation.

Designed to support connectivity between Arab factories, the platform aims to facilitate industrial and commercial exchange, while providing a digital database of requests and offers for industrial and mining products in Arab countries.

It will also connect the production needs and capacities to create effective regional supply chains.

Meanwhile, all products, production inputs, and spare parts will be available to all factories, bridging import gaps through achieving Arab industrial integration.

Furthermore, the ministry invited interested Egyptian companies to participate and register for free on the Arab Platform for Future Minerals (APFM) to promote Arab mining resources and leverage investment opportunities in the Arab mining sector.

To date, the number of industrial establishments registered on the platform exceeds 66,000 from 21 Arab countries, including more than 15,000 Egyptian establishments.