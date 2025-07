China's smartphone shipments dropped by 4.0% Y/Y in the second quarter, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Tuesday.

Apple's market share in China was at 13.9%, while Huawei's was at 18.1% in Q2, according to IDC.

Huawei was the top vendor in the country in terms of market share, followed by vivo at 17.3%, OPPO at 15.5% and Xiaomi at 15.1% share, IDC said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)