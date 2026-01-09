BEIJING: China's annual consumer ‍price inflation ‍hit a 34-month ​high in December while producer ⁠price deflation moderated, data from ⁠the National Bureau ‌of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price ⁠index (CPI) rose 0.8% from the same month in 2024, matching expectations in ⁠a Reuters ​poll. The index rose 0.7% in November.

On a ‍monthly basis, CPI climbed ​0.2% in December, compared with a 0.1% dip in the previous month and a forecast for a 0.1% rise.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.9% year-on-year, compared with a ⁠2.2% fall ‌in November and an expected drop of 2%. (Reporting ‌by ⁠Yukun Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing ⁠by Shri Navaratnam)