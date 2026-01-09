PHOTO
BEIJING: China's annual consumer price inflation hit a 34-month high in December while producer price deflation moderated, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.8% from the same month in 2024, matching expectations in a Reuters poll. The index rose 0.7% in November.
On a monthly basis, CPI climbed 0.2% in December, compared with a 0.1% dip in the previous month and a forecast for a 0.1% rise.
The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.9% year-on-year, compared with a 2.2% fall in November and an expected drop of 2%. (Reporting by Yukun Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)