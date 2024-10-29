UAE - Dex Squared Hospitality, a leading hospitality management company in the UAE, has won a multi-million-dollar contract to develop the World Heart Hotel Brand and operate Baghdad’s first 5-star luxury hotel.

This landmark 320-room property, comprising 285 hotel rooms, 35 upscale suites and 54 luxury apartments, is set to redefine Iraq’s hospitality landscape. Dex Squared’s involvement underscores the company’s expanding regional footprint.

"We are excited to bring our innovative approach to hotel operations and brand development to Iraq," said Kevork Deldelian, CEO & Founder at Dex Squared. "As a project, the World Heart Hotel aligns perfectly with our vision to revolutionise the industry as we continue to challenge the status quo and make excellence a standard. Our goal is to create an unparalleled hospitality experience that will set new benchmarks in luxury and service standards within the Iraqi market."

Extensive portfolio

Dex Squared's selection for this landmark project highlights the company's excellence and its extensive portfolio of services, including the full management of hotels and restaurants, brand development, asset optimisation, bespoke F&B concept creation, SPA management, and an extensive list of hospitality related consultancy services.

With a strong presence in major cities across the Mena region—spanning Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Cairo, Rabat, and the Red Sea—Dex Squared is uniquely positioned to understand and address the diverse market demands of Middle Eastern clients.

Abdullah Saleh Al-Jubouri, Owner of the Heart of the World Heart Hotel, said: "Setting the foundations of the World Heart Hotel marks a new era in the fields of investment and economic development for Iraq. As such, collaborating with Dex Squared marks a new chapter for luxury hospitality in Iraq. Their approach and regional expertise make them the right partner as we set a new precedent for world-class service and sophistication in Baghdad."

The World Heart Hotel boasts a prime location in Baghdad, offering stunning views of the Tigris River. This luxurious property will feature a Convention Palace comprising of a 240-seat auditorium, 2 ballrooms, and a large number of meeting rooms with the latest advanced technology, several world-renowned restaurants, and a 150-unit-mall showcasing top international brands, creating a comprehensive entertainment hub for guests and visitors alike.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).