SHARJAH - The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), in partnership with The Lux Collective, has announced that 40 percent of the construction for LUX Al Jabal Resort in Khorfakkan and 25 percent of LUX Al Bridi Resort in the central region of Al Dhaid have been completed.

With a total investment of AED320 million, both resorts are set for completion by the last quarter of 2025, marking a significant milestone in Shurooq’s collaboration with The Lux Collective to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a premier luxury eco-tourism destination.

LUX Al Jabal Resort is strategically positioned along the Gulf of Oman, between Khorfakkan and Luluyah. This luxury retreat offers 45 upscale accommodations, ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom units, designed to blend local heritage with natural surroundings. The resort features eco-friendly materials, including PEFC-certified Finnish wood, and spans an area of 260,000 square metres, allowing guests to engage in recreational and beach activities while connecting with nature and local culture.

LUX Al Bridi Resort is located in Al Dhaid, near Sharjah Safari, the largest safari park outside Africa. Featuring 35 tented retreats, the resort includes a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom accommodations. It aims to provide guests with a unique experience inspired by African and indigenous wildlife within a luxurious setting. The resort will enhance Al Bridi Nature Reserve, a significant eco-investment in the emirate, covering 784 hectares.

Commenting on the progress, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, stated, "Both LUX Al Jabal and LUX Al Bridi resorts are valuable additions to Shurooq’s hospitality portfolio, which comprises nine diverse projects, including hotels and retreats that offer authentic and memorable experiences to visitors from the UAE and beyond."

Al Qaseer added, "These resorts reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading sustainable global tourism destination, aligning with the growing global emphasis on environmental and resource preservation. Today’s travellers seek destinations that offer genuine, sustainable travel experiences. The unique geographical locations of these projects necessitate careful construction to preserve the natural surroundings, highlighting Shurooq’s commitment to eco-friendly tourism initiatives."

Olivier Chavy, CEO of The Lux Collective, expressed, "We are honoured to partner with Shurooq in supporting its sustainability-driven tourism vision. As a purpose-led global hospitality group, we are excited to debut our first projects in Sharjah, an emirate known for its cultural heritage and innovation. Our approach at The Lux Collective is to create immersive eco-luxury experiences while aligning with UN goals and international standards to operate responsibly and with future generations in mind. The future of travel lies in responsible tourism that uplifts ecosystems, heritage, and communities, securing a sustainable future for all."

Shurooq highlighted that its resorts and projects are integral to Sharjah’s fast-expanding hospitality and tourism sector, which hosted over 1.5 million guests in 2023, an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The authority confirmed that these projects align with its long-term plans to position Sharjah as a premier destination for luxury and sustainable tourism. This initiative supports the UAE’s national strategy, which aims to attract AED450 billion in investments by 2031, with a focus on eco-tourism and developing sustainable resorts that preserve the unique beauty and geography of their environments.