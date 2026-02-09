Egypt - Nawassy Developments has signed a management and operation agreement with global hospitality group Rotana for its N LINE hotel project, part of the company’s mixed-use NEST development in the Sixth Settlement area of New Cairo.

Hossam Soliman, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Nawassy Developments, said the partnership marks a key milestone in the company’s strategy to collaborate with leading international operators with proven expertise. He noted that the agreement is expected to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the project’s investment value, in line with Nawassy’s vision of delivering hospitality and investment products that meet international standards in the Egyptian market.

Soliman said N LINE will be developed with a built-up area of approximately 80,000 square metres and is designed to offer an integrated experience combining professional operation with premium hospitality services. This approach, he added, is expected to position the project as one of the leading hospitality and investment destinations in the Sixth Settlement.

He explained that the project presents a comprehensive model integrating hospitality, service, and investment components, offering diversified opportunities for investors seeking stable rental returns supported by a global hotel operator and specialised operational expertise.

On construction progress, Soliman said the NEST project is being implemented according to a clearly defined timeline, supporting the company’s objectives to accelerate construction rates and adhere to delivery schedules. He noted that full delivery of the project is targeted for 2032, in line with the approved development plan.

The CEO also revealed that Nawassy Developments is advancing several projects in parallel, reflecting the strength of its development portfolio and its expansion plans in the coming years. He emphasised the company’s commitment to applying best practices in development and operation to ensure sustainable value for clients and investors.

Soliman added that Nawassy plans to commence operations for selected units across its projects in line with predefined operational schedules, enabling investors to benefit from growing operational returns. As part of its expansion roadmap, the company is preparing to launch new projects in strategic locations in the near future to meet rising demand for integrated developments and reinforce its presence in promising markets across Egypt.

For his part, Makram El Zyr, Vice President for Corporate Affairs at Rotana, said the group sees strong opportunities in the Egyptian market, driven by robust growth and promising investment prospects in both the hospitality and real estate sectors.

El Zyr said the partnership with Nawassy Developments aligns with Rotana’s strategy of collaborating with developers that demonstrate a clear vision and strong execution capabilities, enabling the delivery of integrated projects that add real value to the market while offering a world-class hospitality experience.

He also highlighted the growing demand for hotels and serviced hospitality units in Egypt, noting that this trend is encouraging Rotana to expand its footprint through professionally managed hospitality products supported by a strong operating brand that meets evolving market expectations.

The agreement to manage and operate the N LINE project underscores Rotana’s confidence in the outlook for Egypt’s real estate and hospitality sectors and supports Nawassy Developments’ strategy of delivering high-quality projects through impactful global partnerships.

