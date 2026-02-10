Egypt’s Nawassy Developments ( N Developments) has signed an agreement with UAE-based hotel operator Rotana to manage N LINE serviced apartments project, located within its flagship NEST development in New Cairo.

With a built-up area of 80,000 square metres (sqm), the project targets investors seeking stable rental returns, said Hossam Soliman, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of N Developments said.

He said the agreement with Rotana aims to deliver a hospitality product that meets international standards in the Egyptian market. The operator currently manages 79 hotels across more than 29 cities in the Middle East and Africa region.

Soliman didn’t disclose the number of keys or completion timelines for N LINE but said the entire NEST development is scheduled for delivery by 2032.

The 51-acre project has been designed by Raef Fahmi Architects (RFA) with interiors by MHDH and landscaping by Okoplan, and offers residential apartments, duplexes, and sky villas.

In September 2025, Soliman had said the company is preparing to launch a large-scale villa project in West Cairo, spanning 120 feddans with total investments of 30 billion Egyptian pounds ($640 million).

(1 US Dollar = 46.83 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

