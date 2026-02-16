Egypt - Golden Pillars Development has entered into a cooperation agreement with Rotana Hotels to manage and operate Swar Hotel, its latest mixed-use project in Shorouk City. The agreement forms part of the company’s broader strategy to partner with established international operators across its hospitality portfolio.

Swar Hotel is designed as a mixed-use development integrating hotel and commercial components. Located less than 20 minutes from Cairo International Airport, the project is positioned to cater to both business and leisure travellers. It represents Golden Pillars’ first hospitality venture in Shorouk City.

Under the agreement, Rotana – which operates in more than 14 countries and manages nearly 22,000 rooms across 80 hotels – will oversee the full management of Swar Hotel. The group plans to expand its portfolio to 28,000 rooms across 120 hotels within the next four years. Its role will include ensuring operational efficiency, service quality and compliance with international hospitality standards.

Officials at Golden Pillars said the project aims to create an integrated hospitality and commercial destination offering sustainable investment value. Representatives of Rotana noted that the decision to manage Swar Hotel followed a comprehensive feasibility study, highlighting the project’s strategic location and the growth potential of Egypt’s hospitality market.

The agreement marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Golden Pillars and Rotana, with both parties signalling intentions to collaborate on future hospitality developments in Egypt.

