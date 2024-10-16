UAE - Kleindienst Group, a leading global business conglomerate and master developer behind The Heart of Europe on Dubai’s World Islands, has achieved a major construction milestone with the topping out of The Artist Hotel, an innovative luxury hub designed for global artists.

The Artist Hotel, an innovative luxury hub designed for global artists, has reached the rooftop level of its construction. This achievement marks key steps toward realising Kleindienst Group’s ambitious vision of The Heart of Europe as a world-class destination that embodies luxury, sustainability, and innovation.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group, commented, “We are delighted to celebrate this key construction milestone at The Heart of Europe development. The Artist hotel is a flagship project that reflects our commitment to creating a destination where art, culture, and luxury meet. This development reflects the core values of our project, offering guests transformative experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality.”

The Artist Hotel, located on Main Europe Island, is set to become a global creative destination for artists, collectors, and enthusiasts alike. Designed as a sumptuous artistic residence, the hotel will feature exclusive residences, including high-end penthouses, studios, gallery spaces, and workrooms where creatives from around the world can collaborate and showcase their works. With this recent construction milestone, the project advances to its next phase, moving closer to realising the first fully integrated artistic community overlooking the Dubai skyline.

With over 20 hotels and resorts, and more than 4,000 luxury residences, The Heart of Europe also promotes sustainability with a zero-discharge policy, eliminates microplastics, and integrates advanced environmental systems, achieving a balance between luxury and ecological responsibility.

From underwater villas to climate-controlled streets to coral reef restoration, the project offers an unparalleled experience of sustainable, innovative living.

Kleindienst Group continues to set new standards in luxury hospitality and real estate by continuously betting on the entrepreneurial and fast moving spirit of the Dubai real estate market. The group’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, as seen in The Heart of Europe, is paving the way for Dubai’s standing as a global leader in sustainable, luxury tourism.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).