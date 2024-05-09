Saudi Arabia - The Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), a major player in the hospitality sector, has announced big expansion plans for the region with the group set to open four hotels in Saudi Arabia over the next two years, thus adding 1,314 keys to its portfolio.

Announcing this at the ATM 2024, HMH said it was proud to take center stage at this prestigious event, showcasing its remarkable growth and expansion, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

With a commitment to excellence and a vision for unparalleled guest experiences, HMH has seen a remarkable surge in its portfolio, solidifying its position in the industry.

"In 2023, HMH boasted a total of 1,162 keys across its properties. Fast forward to 2024, and that number has more than doubled, reaching an impressive 2,476 keys. This extraordinary growth is a testament to HMH's dedication to providing exceptional hospitality and exceeding guest expectations," said a company spokesman.

"But the excitement doesn't stop there. HMH is gearing up for a series of grand openings, each promising to elevate the hospitality landscape in their respective regions. Among these highly anticipated openings is the Corp Yanbu Hotel & Residence, slated to welcome guests by June 2024, offering 104 keys of unparalleled luxury and comfort," he stated.

In the pipeline for Q4 2024 is the Corp Madinah Hotel, featuring 150 keys of exquisite accommodations designed to provide guests with a memorable stay in the heart of Madinah.

And looking ahead to Q1 2025, HMH is set to unveil the Corp Makkah Al Naseem Hotel, adding a staggering 460 keys to its already impressive portfolio in Makkah. But HMH's expansion doesn't end there, he stated.

In Q1 2026, guests can look forward to the grand opening of the Corp Madinah Al Naqaa Hotel, boasting an impressive 600 keys and setting new standards for hospitality excellence in Madinah, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).