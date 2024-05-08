Muscat: The revenues of 3-5-star hotels in the Sultanate of Oman reached OMR71,907,000 by the end of March 2024, up by 8.3 per cent compared to OMR66,395,000 during the corresponding period in 2023, according to statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The data indicate that the rise is attributed to the increase in the total number of hotel guests by 12.1 per cent to reach 598,128 by the end of March 2024 compared to 533,790 by the end of March 2023. Meanwhile, the accompany rate went up by 2.2 per cent.

The number of Omani guests increased by 2.3 per cent to reach 189,275, while GCC guests went down by 2.7 per cent to stand at 32,283. The number of European guests increased by 23.9 per cent to reach 217,284.

Moreover, the number of guests from America reached 19,521 (up by 13.4 per cent), while African guests reached 2,735 (down by 7.7 per cent). Asian guests went up by 21.6 per cent to reach 79,415, while guests from Oceania reached 8,661.

