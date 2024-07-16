Muscat: The revenues of 3-5-star hotels in the Sultanate of Oman stood at OMR108.379 million at the end of May 2024, up by 10.2% compared to the same period in 2023, according to data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total number of hotel guests rose by 13.7% to 913,677 by the end of May 2024, compared to 803,442 during the corresponding period in 2023. Meanwhile, hotel occupancy rate registered a growth of 6%.

According to the NCSI report, among the nationalities, Omanis topped the number of guests in hotels, with their numbers reaching 306,255. As many as 286,980 were European guests (an increase of 19.6%), and 133,771 were Asian guests (up by 21%).

The number of guests from GCC countries rose by 6.8% to 58,572, and the number of African guests rose by 1.6% to reach 4,677, whereas the number of guests from Oceanian stood at 13,446 guests.

