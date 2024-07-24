Business events continue to strengthen Dubai’s knowledge economy and contribute to tourism growth, with the city winning an impressive 175 bids in the first six months of 2024 to host events through 2024 and beyond. An increase of 24 percent compared to the same period last year, these bid wins are expected to bring more than 92,000 delegates, enhancing the pipeline of attendees for business events over the coming years.

The successful bids position the city to host several prestigious international conferences, congresses, and incentive meetings over the coming years, with an event win pipeline stretching into 2028. Spanning a wide range of sectors and professions, this achievement underscores the importance of business events to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the decade leading up to 2033 and reinforcing its position among the world’s top three cities to visit, live and work in.

Dubai Business Events (DBE), part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the city’s official convention bureau, worked with stakeholders and industry experts, including Al Safeer Congress Ambassadors, to bid for and capture marquee business events. In addition to successful bidding activity, recent months have seen further global recognition for Dubai’s status as a leading business events hub. The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) ranked Dubai the top city in the Middle East for the number of association meetings hosted in 2023, while Cvent ranked it number one in its ‘Top Meeting Destinations in the Middle East and Africa’.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said, “In line with the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, business events continue to play a critical role in driving tourism and economic prosperity. High-impact conferences, congresses and meetings not only boost economic progress, but also make vital contributions to Dubai's burgeoning status as a knowledge hub, and centre of expertise across key sectors. This is aligned with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which envisions Dubai as a leading destination for business and leisure, and the best city to visit, live and work in.

“Associations, businesses and organisations around the world are increasingly recognising the power of hosting their meetings in Dubai, as demonstrated by the number of major international conferences secured by the city in the first half of 2024. Our vibrant calendar of upcoming events will bring together industry leaders, visionaries and delegates from all over the world, taking advantage of and feeding into our knowledge economy and propelling collective growth, and we look forward to welcoming them to Dubai.”

Dubai’s popularity as a destination for corporate and incentive events continues to surge as a direct result of its range of destination offerings that meet all budget requirements, a wide selection of international hotels, its world-class infrastructure and meetings facilities, and incredible accessibility. Events captured in the first half of the year for these segments include Modicare Advisors Incentive 2024, Vkusno i Tochka Convention 2024, World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit 2024, and OPPO Guangdong Mobile Communication Incentive 2025.

Dubai’s growing stature as a global association hub, as well as the rapid evolution of the city’s knowledge economy and focus on innovation, also resulted in decision-makers choosing the city for their major gatherings. Conferences and congresses captured in the first half of the year include The International Cotton Association Conference 2025, IFHNOS Summit 2025, WC A World Annual Conference 2025, and Rhinology World Congress 2028.

Through year-round engagement, close collaborations, and partnerships with hotels, events venues, Professional Congress Organisers (PCOs), Destination Management Companies (DMCs) and other service providers, DBE continues to attract the world’s most prestigious events and solidify Dubai's position as a year-round global business events hub.

In the first half of 2024, DBE successfully concluded several sales missions in target markets and participated in major trade shows, including IMEX Frankfurt. It will also participate in the upcoming IMEX America (8th-10th October; Las Vegas) and IBTM World (19th-21st November; Barcelona). DBE continues to work closely with industry stakeholders to host meeting planners in Dubai for study missions that allow them to experience Dubai’s business events and tourism infrastructure and its rapidly growing knowledge economy.