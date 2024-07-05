Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from leading engineering and construction firms for the development of a luxury 5-star property as well as other related facilities within its mega mixed-use development in Muscat.

The 200-key hotel project is being developed as part of a mixed-use development in a unique waterfront location in Al Bustan area within the Muscat governorate.

The hotel is being targeted for Q4 2027 opening and will be operated by international hospitality group Four Seasons.

The 180,000-sq-m mega mixed-use development will also boast 91 branded luxury apartments, F&B outlets as well as high-end products retail outlets.

The scope of work includes the renovation of the oldest and largest marina in the sultanate and also the ancillary utility buildings. The entire project will be competed within a 4-5 year period.

As per the Omran tender notification, all the participating bidders must be specialists in construction and delivery of integrated tourism complex projects as well as mixed-use real estate and tourism development projects.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at July 18.

