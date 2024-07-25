Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, today (July 24) announced the launch of Marriott Residences as part of its Aida masterplan community, paying homage to the hospitality giant's world-class standards of sophisticated living.

Valued at $100 million, the development is anticipated to be one of the most sought-after addresses in Oman's spectacular golfing destination.

To be managed by Marriott International, the Marriott Residences Aida, Oman, entail a collection of 224 units offering a choice of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom residences strategically positioned along the shoreline, providing sweeping vistas of the ocean and majestic cliffs.

Seamlessly blending stylish aesthetics with comfort and contemporary design, each home is meticulously crafted to surpass expectations, complementing every discerning lifestyle, said the statement from Dar Global.

Work is currently under way on the project and is likely to be completed by Q4 2027.

Commenting on the launch, CEO Ziad El Chaar said: "Our experience of bringing high-end co-branded residences to aspirational neighbourhoods across the globe has uniquely positioned us as a brand continually striving to drive excellence in luxury real estate."

"After the launch of W Residences in Dubai our continued collaboration with Marriott international for Marriott Residences in AIDA underscores our shared commitment to setting new benchmarks in residential offerings, by providing our customers not just homes but also an unparalleled ease of living," stated El Chaar.

"We are confident that Marriott Residences Aida, Oman will replicate the success of our other projects, receiving a strong response from the global clientele," he added.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development (EMEA) at Marriott International, said: "We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Dar Global with the introduction of Marriott Residences AIDA, Oman."

"AIDA is a unique masterplan with breathtaking sea views and we look forward to bringing Marriott's hospitality and service to the owners of these prestigious private residences," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

