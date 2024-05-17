The Ajman Department of Tourism Development has initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign aimed at streamlining the holiday homes sector, and increasing awareness among investors in the tourism sector about the prerequisites and procedures for obtaining licences and permits essential for setting up such ventures in the emirate.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, emphasised that the campaign seeks to familiarise investors with regulations that govern holiday homes in Ajman.

Furthermore, the initiative includes conducting awareness workshops to equip investors with the knowledge required to leverage this investment opportunity.

The overarching goal is to pave the way for expanded avenues in tourism investment within the emirate, drawing more investors keen on capitalising on the distinctive tourism growth in both Ajman and the broader country, Alhashmi said.

He highlighted the department's intent to forge collaboration agreements with leading reservation platforms. This strategic move aims at streamlining processes and establishing a transparent legal framework for showcasing holiday homes on these platforms, benefiting all stakeholders involved.

Holiday homes services were inaugurated in Ajman in 2023 with the intent of fortifying the tourism sector and enhancing the emirate's appeal to visitors.

Among the services rendered is the provision of proactive guidelines and procedures to regulate holiday home activities, along with facilitating the acquisition of permits and licences.

Interested parties can easily register for these services through the department's electronic system, subsequently submitting the required documents and payment to finalise the procedures.

These collective endeavours are geared towards strengthening tourism in Ajman and attracting a larger influx of visitors, with a steadfast commitment to preserving cultural heritage and supporting local communities, a statement said. –

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).