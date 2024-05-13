Foodics, MENA’s leading restaurant management and financial tech solutions provider, has officially opened its new office in New Cairo, Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

This inauguration represents a remarkable strategic expansion in the company's ongoing growth within the Egyptian market, confirming its commitment to further development.

The opening ceremony was held in the presence of the Saudi Commercial Attaché Anwar bin Hasusah, alongside Foodics Co-Founder and CEO Ahmad Al-Zaini.

During the event, Foodics Egypt announced its new state-of-the-art office, marking a key step to expanding Foodics' footprint, delivering one-of-its-kind service, and promoting its status as a leader in the food and beverage (F&B) sector.

"We are confident that this strategic move will significantly strengthen our presence in the Egyptian market, allowing us to deliver the very best services to our valued customers," Ahmed AlZaini, Foodics Co-Founder and CEO, said.

For his part, Belal Zahran, General Manager of Foodics Egypt, added: "Foodics Egypt has witnessed remarkable growth, with business volume increasing by an average of three-fold annually in the last two years, and achieving growth rates of up to 50% in the first quarter of 2024.”

“Starting with just four employees serving a small area in Cairo, now we boast a workforce of 100 employees and have expanded our reach to over 15 governorates. It is an exciting time for us as we continue to innovate and grow alongside Egypt's flourishing F&B sector,” Zahran noted.

