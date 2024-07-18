CAIRO — Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly reiterated Egypt's commitment to supporting Saudi investments in the country during a meeting with the newly appointed Saudi ambassador Saleh Al-Husseini.



Madbouly expressed his best wishes for the ambassador's success and underscored the deep-rooted historical relations between the two countries.



He also emphasized Egypt's aspiration to further strengthen their existing strategic cooperation across various fields.



Dr. Madbouly reiterated Egypt's commitment to following up on previous agreements, including the electrical interconnection project and collaborations in renewable energy.



Ambassador Al-Husseini expressed his appreciation for the warm reception he received in Egypt, emphasizing the strong and brotherly relations between the two countries at both official and popular levels. He emphasized his eagerness to continue strengthening bilateral relations in line with the directives of both nations' leaderships.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).