DUBAI - Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has announced details of its key achievements during the first quarter of 2025.

Throughout the three-month period, the chamber has continued to play a pivotal role in attracting foreign direct investment to the emirate and cementing Dubai’s position as a leading global business destination.

Dubai International Chamber successfully attracted 53 companies to Dubai during Q1 2025, representing a 39% increase compared to 38 companies attracted in Q1 2024. These included 11 multinational companies (MNCs), marking a 120% increase over the five attracted in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, 42 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were attracted during Q1 2025, representing YoY growth of 27% compared to the 33 attracted during the same period last year.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, stated, “We are continuing to strengthen our efforts to attract foreign direct investment to Dubai and showcase the emirate’s competitive advantages and wide range of opportunities for companies and investors from across the globe.”

He added, “Dubai International Chamber’s network of international offices plays a vital role in strengthening Dubai’s global investment appeal by attracting businesses from around the world. These companies are leveraging Dubai’s competitive advantages to accelerate their local and international expansion, further strengthening the emirate’s status as a leading global hub for trade and investments.”



