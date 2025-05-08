ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain announced the entry into force of the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, signed between the governments of both countries, effective 8th May 2025. This follows the completion of the required legal procedures by both sides, in accordance with the provisions of the agreement.

This step reflects the strong fraternal ties and the growing economic partnership between the two brotherly nations and reaffirms their commitment to enhancing investment cooperation in a way that serves the interests of investors from both sides and supports the sustainable development goals of both countries.

The agreement provides a comprehensive legal framework that ensures full protection for investments and strengthens mutual investor confidence by guaranteeing fair and equitable treatment and providing clear mechanisms for dispute resolution.

In light of the rapid developments in the digital economy, the agreement underscores the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in areas related to digital trade, including data protection, privacy, cybersecurity, intellectual property rights, and electronic signatures and authentication.

It also promotes the exchange of best practices and the development of technical capacities. This represents a qualitative step towards creating a modern and advanced investment environment that aligns with the aspirations of both countries in supporting digital transformation and enhancing economic competitiveness.

Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, affirmed that Bahrain places great importance on opening new avenues of cooperation with the UAE, in light of the strong and longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries.

He noted that bilateral agreements between the two brotherly nations play a vital role in advancing joint cooperation in line with the visions and aspirations of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who embody a model of fraternal relations rooted in deep ties and a shared history.

He added that Bahrain continues to strengthen investment cooperation at the regional and international levels, having signed nearly 40 agreements to promote and protect investments, which contribute to economic growth and open new doors to promising opportunities.

For his part, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, affirmed that the agreement’s entry into force reflects the shared will to deepen bilateral economic relations, and marks a new milestone on the path toward greater Gulf economic integration.

He added that it also reflects a flexible and forward-looking response to changes in the regional and global economic landscape, particularly in light of current global challenges that require intensified efforts to foster a more stable and attractive investment environment.

He highlighted the importance of continued coordination between the relevant authorities in both countries to activate and follow up on the implementation of the agreement to ensure the achievement of its intended objectives.

Al Hussaini noted that the agreement will contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of both economies and opening new horizons for high-quality investments, particularly in priority economic sectors.

He further emphasised that the agreement serves as a foundation for expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries by encouraging mutual investments, facilitating capital flows, and providing an investment environment based on transparency, fairness, and institutional integration. He concluded that the agreement is one of the key pillars that reflects the shared vision of both nations for a diversified, competitive, and innovation-driven economy.



