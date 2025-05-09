Arab Finance: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas signed a joint declaration on the strategic partnership between the two countries as well as agreements to enhance cooperation in various fields, as per an official statement.

El-Sisi stressed Egypt's keenness to enhance cooperation with Greece in the economic, trade, tourism, and cultural fields, in addition to energy, transportation, and electrical interconnection.

He also addressed the implementation of the Egypt-Greece electrical interconnection project, which opens new horizons for the transfer of clean electrical energy from Egypt to Europe for the first time.

On his part, Tasoulas affirmed Greece's interest to boost relations with Egypt to be commensurate with the existing partnership between the two countries.

He lauded Egypt's pivotal role in establishing the foundations of regional security and stability and addressing regional crises.

