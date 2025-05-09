MINSK - Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has affirmed the dynamic expansion of economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Belarus, marked by a notable qualitative leap in various industries. This development reflects the deep strategic partnership and the mutual desire of both nations to foster stronger economic collaboration.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the opening of the Minsk International Exhibition Centre, the minister said that UAE investments in Belarus have exceeded the $4 billion mark, stressing that the UAE is among the top three largest investors in Belarus. He noted that Emirati investments cover vital sectors including defence, technology, hospitality, and urban development.

Al Zeyoudi pointed out the growing interest from Emirati companies in investing in the food and industrial sectors, where Belarus possesses significant expertise and competitive capabilities.

As part of the ongoing strategic relations between the two countries, Al Zeyoudi said that over the recent months, negotiations on a free trade agreement concerning goods with the Eurasian Economic Union have been completed. It is expected to be signed soon in Minsk. He also noted the completion of a supplementary bilateral agreement on services and investments, adding that legal reviews are underway in preparation for the signing.

He emphasised the importance of building on this positive momentum by enhancing institutional and sectoral cooperation, organising business delegations and business councils, and holding the next session of the joint economic committee later this year. These efforts will help open new horizons for partnership and economic integration between the two sides.

“There is a focus on exploring new opportunities in the food and industrial sectors, given Belarus’s advanced production infrastructure and skilled workforce, which enhances prospects for integration in new economy sectors,” he added.

Regarding the International Exhibition Centre inaugurated today in Minsk with Emirati investments, Al Zeyoudi stated that the centre's opening marks the first phase of the Northern Waterfront project. “It represents the launch of an ambitious plan to build a smart economic city in Belarus, aiming to attract investments in tourism, boost the economy, and modern technologies. The project reflects the growing UAE presence in international markets,” he said.