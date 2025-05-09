Mahout – Sheikh Ahmed bin Muslim al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta embarked on a high-level inspection tour of transformative development projects in the villages of Sarab, Khalouf, Youba, and Hajj in the Wilayat of Mahout.

The visit marks a pivotal moment for the region, as major infrastructure and public service upgrades begin to take shape—projects that promise to turn once-remote villages into thriving hubs of opportunity and modern living.

The Mahout projects form part of a broader national strategy to drive socio-economic growth in underserved areas, ensuring that no corner of the Sultanate is left behind in the journey towards Oman Vision 2040.

Nisha Joshi