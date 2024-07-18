Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, met with Mariam Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Cairo, to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two countries in agricultural investment. The meeting included Saad Moussa, Supervisor of Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine and Foreign Agricultural Relations at the Ministry of Agriculture.

This meeting aligns with the political leadership’s directives to streamline investor procedures and create an attractive investment climate as part of the Egyptian-UAE strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Farouk praised UAE investments in Cairo across various sectors, particularly agriculture, which has seen steady growth under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. He emphasized the deep historical relations between the two nations.

Farouk highlighted investment opportunities in agricultural activities, focusing on agricultural manufacturing to maximize added value, create jobs, and promote local technology and industry.

He also emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise, increasing agricultural goods exchange, and collaborating on dual-purpose breeds for meat and milk production, as well as high-conversion rate sheep and goat breeding.

Ambassador Al Kaabi expressed her country’s desire to expand investments in Egypt, especially in food security, within the framework of the quadrilateral strategy involving Egypt, the UAE, Jordan, and Iraq.

She highlighted that agricultural cooperation could encompass livestock, poultry production, fish processing, and packaging, particularly tuna. Al Kaabi mentioned the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, a global award supporting agricultural innovation and recognizing distinguished date cultivation researchers.

Minister Farouk noted Egypt’s global leadership in date production and proposed cooperation with the UAE to maximize export and manufacturing benefits from dates, citing the establishment of the world’s largest palm farm in the Toshka region.

Both parties agreed to help Emirati businesses invest in various agricultural fields. Farouk directed relevant authorities in the ministry to promptly address challenges encountered by Emirati companies, and an agreement was reached on a follow-up mechanism for shared files.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).