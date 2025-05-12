MUSCAT: As part of its ongoing efforts, commitment, and dedication to achieving the highest standards in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, and to ensure alignment between its vision and objectives with both national and global aspirations, the Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) is participating in the Oman Sustainability Week Awards Ceremony, held under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Salim Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, today, 11th May 2025. This event is part of Oman Sustainability Week 2025, taking place from 11 to 15 May 2025, under the theme: "Sustainable Development: Balancing Progress and Environmental Conservation". The event witnesses broad international participation, with representatives from over 10 countries, more than 120 exhibiting organizations, over 30,000 visitors, and more than 200 speakers including experts and specialists. OETC’s participation includes involvement in a panel discussion as part of the Oman Sustainability Week Talks, as well as attendance at the International Sustainability, Resources, and Technology Conference.

OETC’s participation focuses on competing for the Oman Sustainability Week Awards for the second consecutive year, under the ESG category, highlighting its ongoing efforts, achievements, and initiatives in sustainability, and reaffirming its role in shaping a sustainable future for Oman. Notably, OETC was awarded the Gold Category Award in the same category last year, marking a significant achievement in its first participation in this major national event.

Samira Salim Al Mughairi, Manager of Communication and Sustainability at OETC, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to all global sustainability standards, particularly in the areas of environment, social responsibility, governance, and economic impact. This commitment is evident through OETC's continuous development and improvement in performance, initiatives, and achievements in the sustainability domain, while ensuring its strategies and goals remain aligned with national and global directions.

Al Mughairi also highlighted the strong focus and priority placed by OETC on achieving sustainability, by embedding it within the company’s corporate objectives, exploring areas for improvement, and fostering collaboration with leading institutions locally and internationally. These efforts aim to enable continuous knowledge exchange, share successful experiences, and implement best practices that enhance the sustainability and operational efficiency of the company, as well as contributing meaningfully to the realization of broader sustainability goals.

It is worth mentioning that OETC, a member of Nama Group, is the only company responsible for the transmission and control of electricity across Oman’s network. The electricity is transmitted from production stations to distributed load centers in the governorates. The transmission network operates at a voltage of 132kV and above to cover most of the governorates in the Sultanate, whether in the north or the south. Furthermore, OETC manages the interconnection lines between Oman and the GCC interconnection network, which operates at a voltage of 220kV.

