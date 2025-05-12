Muscat: Oman is making efforts to improve its investment environment in line with global economic developments to make the Sultanate of Oman a preferred destination for investors, according to Nasima Al Balushi, Director General of the Investment Services Centre, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion in collaboration with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organised a workshop to assess and review the Foreign Capital Investment Law, as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the investment climate and attract foreign direct investments.

The ministry is working to align Oman’s investment framework with regional and global economic shifts, aiming to position the Sultanate of Oman as a leading hub for foreign investment. This includes flexible legislation, strategic incentives, and sustainable economic growth initiatives.

She explained that the workshop represents an important step to ensure that the foreign investment law is in line with international best practices and provides a more attractive and competitive investment environment.

The workshop addressed key challenges and opportunities related to the law’s implementation, reviewed incentives and facilities offered to investors, and explored ways to create quality job opportunities and expand the economic base. Discussions also focused on closing existing legal gaps and attracting high-value investments.

Participants examined past initiatives, including the launch of the “Invest in Oman” lounge, the reduction of commercial registration fees for foreign investors, the removal of minimum capital requirements, and the Investor Residency Programme, which provides special entry pathways for investors.

