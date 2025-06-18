Muscat – As part of its global investment promotion efforts, Invest Oman – under the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) – held the ‘Advantage Oman–Kingdom of Belgium’ Business Dialogue in Brussels on Monday.

Organised in cooperation with the Embassy of Oman in Belgium and the Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce (ABLCC), the event was held to strengthen trade and economic relations between Oman and Belgium.

The forum brought together senior Belgian investors, business leaders and decision-makers to discuss investment opportunities in Oman, with a focus on sectors including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, tourism and leisure.

Omani representatives highlighted the sultanate’s recent regulatory reforms, major projects and its supportive environment for investors. The dialogue provided a platform for direct discussions between Omani and Belgian stakeholders to identify areas for cooperation and possible joint ventures.

Pankaj Khimji, advisor for foreign trade and international cooperation at MoCIIP, said the dialogue was an important step in building long-term partnerships.

“This dialogue is a strategic step toward strengthening our economic cooperation with Belgium. It introduces Oman’s competitive edge and invites Belgian enterprises to grow within a future-ready market,” he said.

H E Rua bint Issa al Zadjali, Oman’s Ambassador to Belgium, said the initiative supports Oman’s efforts to enhance economic diplomacy and build strong international ties. “It is a timely platform to deepen ties with Belgium’s business community and reaffirm Oman’s position as a strategic investment destination,” she said.

The Advantage Oman series is part of the sultanate’s wider strategy to attract foreign investment and promote Oman as a gateway to global markets.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

