Muscat: Oman Meterology has predicted chances of scattered rain showers, sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms, in the coming hours, due to cumulus clouds formed over parts of the Al Hajar Mountains.

Oman Met also cautioned against flowing wadis and low horizontal visibility.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).