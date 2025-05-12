Poland aims to significantly boost and diversify its QR4.2bn trade with Qatar, targeting growth beyond its nearly QR800mn in 2024 exports with high-end products and advanced technology, Polish head of mission Tomasz Sadzinski has said.



“I think we’re doing a great job, but the potential is obviously significantly larger,” he told the Gulf Times on the sidelines of the recently held National Flag Day of Poland and the Day of the Polish Diaspora.



While Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) currently represents Qatar’s primary export to Poland, Sadzinski expressed optimism about future Qatari offerings. He sees that Qatar’s aim to diversify its exports away from hydrocarbons will result in a meaningful range of Qatari products becoming available for export to Poland.



However, the envoy stressed that his priority remains promoting Polish products and solutions for development and use within Qatar, highlighting key areas such as highly developed machinery, fashion, high-end services for banking and other sectors, and tech services.



Sadzinski noted Poland’s current export portfolio to Qatar is already varied: “It’s quite diversified because a meaningful part, for instance, is foodstuffs, but we also have machinery, aviation, and high-end industries. So it’s a fairly balanced foundation for co-operation, and I think it’s a very good base to build upon.”



Beyond the economic sphere, he said, Poland is actively working to enhance cultural and artistic exchanges with Qatar, initiating these efforts by planning a number of events in Qatar this year. While acknowledging that a full “Year of Culture” requires extensive planning and might be premature, he said it is an idea the embassy is keen to explore, particularly inspired by Qatar’s current cultural year with Latin American countries, which he described as impressive.

The envoy cited a specific cultural ambition for the near future: an exhibition designed to resonate deeply with Qatari heritage. “My ambition is also to organise a number of exhibitions with our Qatari friends, [one] that would highlight the Polish heritage and success story in terms of breeding pure-blood Arabian horses,” he said.



“I think it’s a topic very close to the Qatari heart, and we want to support this as strongly as possible,” he added.



Sadzinski stressed that for the embassy, occasions like the National Flag Day serve a dual role: while celebrating history, they are also crucial for highlighting Poland’s modern identity, innovation, arts, and its ambitions on the global stage.



These events, he pointed out, underline the presence of Polish people and professionals in Qatar, showcasing their affection for the country and their significant contributions to its development. He added that their high qualifications in innovative sectors demonstrate that Poland is, in a sense, an integral part of the development currently taking place in Qatar.



The envoy noted that a cornerstone of this effort to showcase innovation is the planned continuation of the annual Poland-Qatar technology forum. He announced that this will happen at the end of the year, confirming that discussions are already underway with key partners in Doha. These include Invest Qatar, Qatar Financial Centre, Qatar Science and Technology Park, Qatar Development Bank, and Qatar Free Zones Authority.



According to Sadzinski, their intention is to ensure broad participation to effectively showcase Qatar’s development, progress, and locally developed solutions, while also facilitating meaningful discussions with Polish counterparts that could potentially lead to business co-operation.

Joey Aguilar