The Ministry of Energy and Minerals said it continues to implement its long-term strategy based on developing national assets and maximizing their returns to serve the country's economic and development goals.

Dr. Saleh bin Ali al Anbouri, director general of Oil and Gas Exploration and Production at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, said that the Ministry continues to monitor the implementation of major development projects in gas fields in line with global best practices in terms of sustainability and financing.

This is based on a solid financial base and well-thought-out investment plans that keep pace with the aspirations of the next phase, without the need to divest from natural gas-producing assets.

The Director General also noted the inaccuracy of rumors circulating about the sale of shares in natural gas fields.

He noted that the Ministry is keen to enhance operational efficiency and attract global technical and investment expertise through well-thought-out partnerships that focus on knowledge transfer and enhancing added value within the Sultanate of Oman, without compromising ownership or sovereignty of strategic national assets.

The Ministry affirms its full commitment to the principles of transparency and accountability, and continues to coordinate with all local and international partners to serve the interests of the Sultanate of Oman and enhance its position as a trusted regional hub in the energy sector.

background

Oman is looking to sell a stake in natural gas assets valued at about $8 billion, according to Bloomberg. The firm Energy Development Oman is seeking partners for a minority stake in the fields contained in Block 6, the reports said,.

