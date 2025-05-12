DUBAI: AqlanX, a UAE-based artificial intelligence company, today announced a US$10 million investment from Lakeba Group through their venture DoxAI, marking a significant milestone in the region’s digital transformation journey.

The investment, facilitated through connections fostered by the UAE’s NextGen FDI initiative, will accelerate AqlanX’s mission to localise and expand the proven enterprise automation capabilities of DoxAI across the Middle East.

Founded on the vision of building UAE-Made, Arabic-first AI technologies, AqlanX focuses on automating business processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and transforming enterprise document management for large organisations.

The company’s roadmap is tightly aligned with the UAE’s innovation and digital economy strategy, positioning the nation as a hub for AI and innovation-driven ventures.

As part of its national capacity-building strategy, AqlanX, DoxAI and Lakeba have also formed a strategic partnership with the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) to establish an AI Centre of Excellence. This initiative will cultivate homegrown AI talent, research, and innovation directly in the UAE.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, who commented, “This collaboration between AqlanX, Lakeba, and DoxAI demonstrates the power of the NextGen FDI program to catalyse strategic, cross-sector partnerships. It underscores our commitment to fostering an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and collaboration in priority sectors like artificial intelligence.”

Giuseppe Porcelli, Executive Chairman of Lakeba and DoxAI, said, “This investment is more than capital—it's a commitment to a shared vision. AqlanX represents the next frontier of enterprise AI in the Middle East, and we are proud to bring our experience, technology, and strategic resources to support its growth.”

Demetrio Russo, Founder and CEO of AqlanX, added, “With Lakeba and DoxAI behind us, AqlanX is equipped to deliver Arabic-first AI that is not only world-class, but also born in, and for, the UAE. We are building an innovation hub that reflects the ambitions of this region and empowers its enterprises to lead globally.”

With its foundation backed by the expertise and intellectual property of DoxAI, and strategic capital from Lakeba Ventures, AqlanX is positioned to become a regional leader in enterprise AI.

The NextGen FDI initiative, launched in 2022, is a core component of the UAE’s strategy to promote investment into future-focused sectors, solidify its position as a global hub for innovation, and accelerate the diversification of the national economy. AqlanX joins a cohort of more than 100 companies operating in sectors such as renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and robotics.