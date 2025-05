NEW DELHI: Talks between the military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan have been delayed and are now set for Monday evening, the Indian army said.

The telephone conversation, which follows a ceasefire agreement between the nuclear-armed neighbours after four days of deadly fighting last week, was earlier scheduled to take place at noon (0630 GMT). (Reporting by Shivam Patel, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)