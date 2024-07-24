Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a high-level meeting to discuss a potential partnership with a leading global alliance for managing the Cairo International Financial Center (CIFIC) in the New Administrative Capital, as per a statement.

The meeting included key figures such as Salah Al Nasser, President of Exim Finance; Mohamed Osama, President of IRTSEN HOLDIN; John Thomas, CEO of CIFC; and David Russell, founder of the Dubai Financial Centre, among other officials.

Madbouly emphasized Egypt’s goal to develop the financial district into a major global and regional financial hub.

The Egyptian premier requested a detailed plan from the alliance to aid in the establishment and management of the financial center.

