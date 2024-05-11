Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a leading global hotel franchising company, is set to open its first La Quinta-branded property in Abu Dhabi this month.

The La Quinta by Wyndham Abu Dhabi Al Wahda boasts 107 rooms - ranging from stylish standard twins to spacious executive suites - along with other modern comforts, colourful interiors and prime location in the heart of the city.

Nestled adjacent to Al Wahda shopping centre, this landmark hotel is the sixth La Quinta by Wyndham property in Abu Dhabi and the second in UAE. The debut La Quinta property had opened in Dubai in 2021.

The property offers a range of facilities that suits the needs of an array of travellers, whether business or leisure, said Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a statement.

Known for its bright brand personality, welcoming rooms and modern amenities, La Quinta by Wyndham offers its “Here For You” service to travellers all over the world, it stated.

It also offers an indoor pool, gym, and spa on the 15th floor, providing a sanctuary for relaxation. With room service available 24/7 and free indoor parking for guests, the hotel seamlessly combines quality with convenience.

"We’re thrilled to open the La Quinta by Wyndham Al Wahda which will offer a comfortable, central base for guests to explore Abu Dhabi," remarked Mohammad Abdul Saleem, Hotel Owner, Gromaxx Hotel Management.

"Our long-standing partner, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, brings the scale and resources of a world-class hospitality organisation as well as a personalised service and supportive team who we are proud to do business with time and time again," he noted.

"Guests can indulge in culinary delights at the lobby café and the expansive all-day dining area, offering an open buffet for breakfast, lunch, and dinner alongside an international style a-la-carte menu. The hotel's unique entertainment spaces include the Mirchi Club Restaurant and Colosseum Restaurant, providing diverse and vibrant nightlife experiences for both patrons and visitors alike," he added.

Panos Loupasis, Market Managing Director for Türkiye, the Middle East, and Africa, pointed out that the La Quinta by Wyndham has immense potential in the UAE, having become a household name in the US.

"This addition follows the opening of our La Quinta property in Dubai in 2021. With a bright design, excellent location and warm Arabian hospitality, this upper-midscale property is a welcome addition to our portfolio of nearly 60 hotels in the Middle East," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).