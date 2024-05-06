Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has joined hands with Alesayi Holding, a leader in the Saudi Arabian real estate market with a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial units, for the launch of a new hotel and residences development in Makkah city.

Set to open in 2028, the Abraj Omar Hotel & Residences Makkah – MGallery Collection is poised to be a storied and sophisticated destination full of luxury, beauty and culture, said Accor in a statement.

The project will span across 2,600 sq m, consisting of 276 hotel rooms and 214 branded residences for sale. The building will also include a business center, a bespoke fitness room and spa, variety of restaurants, and playground for children.

The hotel will join the MGallery Collection brand. Established in 2008 the collection of signature, design, and heritage hotels today counts more than 120 luxury boutique hotels around the world.

Over the past two years, the brand has been opening and signing multiple hotels annually, with plans to increase its network by 30% by 2030, with 47 hotels currently in development worldwide and 3 others in Saudi Arabia (including the recent signature of MGallery Riyadh), it stated.

Nestled in the bustling heart of Makkah, it serves as a harmonious urban oasis, paying tribute to Makkah’s celestial heritage while drawing inspiration from the rich symbolism of Islamic gardens, said the statement from Accor.

The hotel will provide a sanctuary for serenity, spiritual reflection and rejuvenation, it added.

On the new project, Jean-Baptiste Recher, Regional Vice President Luxury Development, Accor said: "The hotel and residences will serve as an iconic addition to the MGallery Collection brand's presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, characterised by purposeful architecture and intricate local storytelling through every touchpoint."

"Our expanding footprint in key cities across the Kingdom continues to grow in line with Vision 2030, with many more of our collection brands set to open in the next five years," he noted.

Alesayi Holding Group CEO Engineer Hany Habashy said: "At Alesayi Holding, we leverage strategic partnerships to achieve excellence. Our collaboration with industry leaders like Accor exemplifies this approach. This commitment to partnering with the best extends across the real estate sector, where we consistently set the highest standards for every project."

"Abraj Omar is a testament to this strategy, and we believe it will redefine Makkah's hospitality landscape, while contributing to the Vision 2030's Quality of Life Program goals," noted Habashy.

As part of a master development agreement, Alesayi Holding Group already has three Accor hotels within their portfolio, namely Adagio Jeddah City Centre, ibis Jeddah City Centre, and ibis Styles Makkah with further plans to develop the ibis and Adagio brands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The multi-billion-dollar conglomerate has additional plans to develop several more real estate projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; these projects primarily consist of small, mixed-use master planned developments, many of which feature a hotel component.

