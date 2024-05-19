The Emirati Human Resources Development Council, in collaboration with Al Ghurair and Amana Group, proudly announced the offering of 50 private sector job opportunities to Emiratis during a highly successful Career Open Day held at the Al Khawaneej Majles.

The event attracted a diverse audience of Emirati job seekers eager to explore new career opportunities. The partnership with Al Ghurair and Amana Group underscored a shared commitment to supporting Emirati career development and economic growth.

Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, said: “This event is a testament to our ongoing efforts to provide meaningful private sector career opportunities for Emiratis and to collaborate with esteemed organisations that share our vision for national talent development.”