Muscat: His Excellency Engineer Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, confirmed that the Ministry will announce some jobs that are intended to be allocated entirely to Omanis in various sectors starting from January 2025 until the end of 2027, after completing the necessary procedures in coordination with the Ministry of Labour to achieve compatibility between the two ministries to achieve the government’s directions, initiatives and visions.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is working to implement several initiatives that will enhance job opportunities in the transportation and logistics sector, the communications and information technology sector, operational governance, and approve the necessary policies as part of the Ministry’s efforts to govern and regulate the labour market, and create job opportunities for Omanis to achieve the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

His Excellency said that the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has set annual Omanisation targets until 2040, provided that these percentages will be reviewed continuously through the plans developed by the Ministry to reach the targeted percentages. The Ministry's Omanisation goals during 2024 were 20 per cent in the transport and logistics sector and 31 per cent in the communications and information technology sector.

His Excellency added that the Ministry aims to Omanise professional jobs for citizens in the two sectors from the coming years until the year 2040 by implementing several different policies and initiatives, namely employment policies in the transportation and logistics, communications and information technology sectors. The Ministry decided to establish some policies, the most important of which is the Omanisation of some professions by restricting a number of them to the two sectors, which contributes to strengthening the local skilled workforce and compulsory employment through the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology setting a minimum level for the employment of Omanis in proportion to the growth of professions related to the two sectors and the governance of work permits, oversight, inspection, professional level tests, profession titles, wage support, training and qualification.

His Excellency Engineer Saeed Al Maawali pointed out that the initiative to Omanise specific jobs aims to replace the jobs most occupied by expatriates in the sectors of transport, logistics, communications and information technology and fill them with qualified Omani cadres. The targeted Omanisation percentages in the transportation and logistics sector range between 20 per cent and 50 per cent in the first phase starting in 2025. Then, the percentages will be raised annually until the Omanisation percentage reaches 100 per cent. The targeted jobs are in the maritime, air, and land transport fields, including all administrative and specialised categories and support jobs. These professions were identified based on the data of those working there.

His Excellency said that this initiative aims to place Omanis in specific jobs in the communications and information technology sector, as the targeted Omanisation percentages in this sector range between 50 per cent and 100 per cent by 2026. His Excellency added that the Ministry seeks to integrate the work system in the fields of transport, logistics, communications, and information technology through these organisational initiatives in cooperation with partners in the two sectors. He stressed that the Ministry is working to implement the self-employment initiative in the sectors of transport, logistics, communications and information technology to create job opportunities for Omanis by linking some of the activities licensed by this Ministry to the self-employment registry.

His Excellency explained that the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is also working to apply local added value to companies assigned projects by the Ministry, as companies that will be assigned projects worth more than OMR 3 million will be followed up starting in 2025.

