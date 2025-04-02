More Turkish investors are buying property in Dubai, thanks to the emirate’s attractive rental yields, tax-free investment opportunities and golden visa programme.



Both individual and corporate investors from Turkey have increasingly turned to Dubai for real estate investments, Daily Sabah newspaper reported quoting Özden Çimen, CEO of Parcel Estates.



“By 2025, I believe Turkey could be among the top five countries investing in Dubai’s real estate market,” he said.



Turks rank seventh among the top investors in Dubai, followed by India, the UK, Russia, China, Pakistan, and the US.



Last year, Turkish citizens spent more than $2.5 billion purchasing overseas real estate, lured partly by the golden visa program in Dubai and Greece, according to the report.



The report said the spending has increased by 20.5% year on year in 2024, quoting data from Turkey's central bank.



(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)