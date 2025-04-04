Muscat: Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) rescue teams in Muscat Governorate responded to a sudden gas explosion in a commercial building in the Wilayat of Qurayyat. The blast also affected a neighboring building.

According to authorities, several people sustained injuries ranging from mild to moderate. Rescue teams are continuing their efforts to locate a missing person believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Emergency responders are on-site, ensuring safety and providing medical assistance to the injured. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

