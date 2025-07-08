Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi visited the Begonia-2 well site within the New El Manzala concession area, operated by Wastani Petroleum Company (WASCO) in partnership with Dana Gas, according to a statement.

The inspection tour aligns with the ministry’s first pillar to increase local production and meet the state's needs for petroleum products and natural by intensifying exploration and research activities.

Badawi visited the site to inspect an integrated program aimed at drilling 11 new wells, which are expected to add approximately 160 billion cubic feet of natural gas at an average daily production of around 100 million cubic feet of gas and 2,000 barrels of condensate.

The ministry plans to increase local production in various geographical regions of the country, including the Nile Delta onshore region, enhancing the stability of natural gas supplies to the national grid

The Begona-2 well is an appraisal for the Begona development area, targeting gas reserves in the Abu Madi formation in the Miocene layer.

Initial estimates indicate a reservoir volume of up to 9 billion cubic feet, which bolsters future development plans and represents a qualitative addition to increasing local natural gas production, as part of efforts to secure and diversify natural gas supply sources.